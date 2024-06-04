Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ANET traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.32. 2,226,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,923. The company has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

