Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

