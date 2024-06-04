ROI Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 101,174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

