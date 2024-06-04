ROI Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF comprises 1.2% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ROI Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.29% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of PUI traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $35.81. 3,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1477 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

