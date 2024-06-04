ROI Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.93 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of ROI Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 326.0% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNH traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

