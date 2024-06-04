ROI Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $411,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $39,112,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 61.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,486,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,024,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

