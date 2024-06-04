ROI Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

ADM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.99. 3,677,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.