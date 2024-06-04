Roberto Marco Sella Buys 10,000 Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,065,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,855.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella bought 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00.

OPAD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Offerpad Solutions stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) by 60,888.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Offerpad Solutions worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

OPAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

