RK Capital Management LLC Sells 7,300 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Enerpac Tool Group makes up about 1.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,077,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 257,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,744,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.59. 303,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,602. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

