RK Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:USPH traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.27. 175,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,017. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $268,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,563,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

