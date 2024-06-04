RK Capital Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 2.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pool worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $361.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,643. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.12 and a 200-day moving average of $380.43. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $308.45 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.