RK Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.65. 23,826,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,910,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

