Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.15% of NovoCure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVCR

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.