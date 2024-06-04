Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 9,917 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Humana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Humana by 814.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 161,909 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Price Performance

HUM traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

