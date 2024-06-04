Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 2,172 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.13. 1,015,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

