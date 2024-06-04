Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 105.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,398,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 926.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 179,317 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLAY. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of RLAY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

