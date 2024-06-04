Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,807,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Glaukos by 4.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GKOS traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,343. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,644.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,975 shares of company stock worth $8,545,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Glaukos

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.