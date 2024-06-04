Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $1.24 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,680 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after purchasing an additional 741,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 731,869 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after buying an additional 619,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,116.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 403,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,674. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

