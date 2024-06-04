Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 39,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.17% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,789 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXSM traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $72.24. 729,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

