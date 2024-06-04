Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 18,500 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $474.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,803. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $323.02 and a 52 week high of $477.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total transaction of $1,478,067.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,503.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

