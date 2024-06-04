Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Elastic (ESTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) recently:

6/3/2024 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $154.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Elastic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/31/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Elastic is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. 337,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,789. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 189.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.23. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.