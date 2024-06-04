Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 3rd (ADAP, AMTX, BLRX, COLM, FLIC, GCO, HIVE, HOV, MANU, MDXG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 3rd:
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.10.
New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.10.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
