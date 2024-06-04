Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Cut by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.32. 1,433,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.27.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

