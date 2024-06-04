Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Reliance were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,421 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,705 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.18. 19,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,129. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.56 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

