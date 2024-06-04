ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0005

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 480.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 511.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $27.30 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.38 or 0.00118276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008437 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

