Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Down 7%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.76. 55,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 835,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 10.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.