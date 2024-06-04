Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,426 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Qorvo worth $72,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 289,885 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.10.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock worth $2,989,958 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

