Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.20. 4,296,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,187. The company has a market cap of $325.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.