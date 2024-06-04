Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $192,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $362,477,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,598. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $726.56. The company had a trading volume of 256,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

