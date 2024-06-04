Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded up $11.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $671.84. 2,490,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,130. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $526.11 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

