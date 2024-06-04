Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares during the quarter. Onsemi comprises approximately 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $249,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Onsemi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Onsemi by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.3 %

ON traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $71.52. 3,717,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

