Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $54.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,388. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

