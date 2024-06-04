Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $16.86 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after buying an additional 476,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of American International Group by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 379,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $76.62. 4,187,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,898. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

Get Our Latest Report on AIG

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.