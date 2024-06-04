Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $16.22 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.51. 1,100,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,348. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

