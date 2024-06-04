Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in CoStar Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 650,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $78.62. 2,234,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,795. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.