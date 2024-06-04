Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $14.74 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $14,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,808,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,434,000 after buying an additional 340,461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,385,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,915,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $333,373,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,149,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

