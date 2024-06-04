Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,859 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,974 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. 1,328,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,835. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.