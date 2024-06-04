Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.64. 1,119,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,268. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

