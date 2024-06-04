Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $280,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,597 shares of company stock valued at $35,733,686. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,927,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,527,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.89. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $557.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

