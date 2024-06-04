Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,704 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Teradyne worth $110,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $139.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $146.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.