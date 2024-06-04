Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 46,024 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 292,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 91,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,644,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,256. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

