Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NEE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,483,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744,331. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.