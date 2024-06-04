Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,575 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of D.R. Horton worth $36,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after acquiring an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after acquiring an additional 456,419 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,267,000 after purchasing an additional 405,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 342,884 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $143.87. 2,431,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,004. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

