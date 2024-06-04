Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,862 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $41,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. 5,408,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,947,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

