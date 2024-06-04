QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $217.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,285 shares of company stock worth $9,580,635 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

