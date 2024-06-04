PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.7 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.00-11.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.69.

PVH Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,338. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

