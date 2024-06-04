PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.00-11.25 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $119.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

