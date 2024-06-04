PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PVH stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,338. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.
PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.
