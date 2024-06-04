PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

PVH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PVH to earn $12.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

