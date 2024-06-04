Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 497 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,149,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 189,202 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $13,464,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,092,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.